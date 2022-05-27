Why Amitabh Bachchan and Twitter have a complicated love-hate relation

Image credits: Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan is the 'Shahenshah of Bollywood'. He is one of the most active stars on social media who often shares philosophical thoughts along with throwback photos for his sea of followers. He is known for numbering his tweets, writing blogs to keep his Instagram updated and for giving slice of life advices to his fans.

However, the legendary actor is often trolled on social media. Even when he bans trolls on Twitter, they still find a way to destroy his mental peace. Meanest of comments are dropped on his profile by faceless trolls. It is disheartening to see people say offensive things through their phone screens. Bachchan has been receiving hate because he has a habit of tweeting a thought with his own photo, or a BTS still from his movies. These photos have no relation with the context of the tweets.

For example, when the downpour in Mumbai happened in 2017 that had waterlogged many parts of the city and had also created road traffic, Bachchan joked about the natural disaster on Twitter. As usual, his tweets were coupled by a photo of himself.

T 2531 -

" Mumbai real estate prices hit an all time high -

Every building is now sea facing."~🤣🤣🤣🤣 from Prasoon Pandey pic.twitter.com/YIHFScHmY4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

Another incident had happened when Big B congratulated ISRO for launching 104 satellites in a single path breaking mission. He tweeted by posting a photo of himself but this time he had his son Abhishek Bachchan for company.

T 2435 - CONGRATULATIONS .. !!! ISRO for the launch of 103 satellites from one PSLV .. a world record ! HOPE ONE DAY WE LAND ON MOON ! pic.twitter.com/yWrmVcIsuR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 15, 2017

But the actor feels that people who do not admire him and hate him are equally important in his life as they keep him alive and worthy. He had mentioned about the same in his blog on April 14, 2016. Indeed! We should learn the art of believing in self-love from Big B.

