Who is Triparna Chakraborty? Here's all you need to know about West Bengal based ‘Sleep Champion'

Triparna Chakraborty | Viral photo

In the world where people are undergoing concerns over sleep health, Triparna created a record for a calm one. Triparna Chakraborty, is the Kolkata based woman who won the title of India’s First Sleep Champion. Her victory credits and deals entirely about sleeping well, she managed to get an uninterrupted nine-hour sleep for 100 consecutive days.

Organised by Wakefit, a home and sleep solutions company, The Wakefit Sleep Internship Season 2 – Batch of 2021 saw 15 candidates selected as sleep interns from across the country last year. Triparna, one of the four finalists, made it to the top with a sleep efficiency rate of 95%, calculated on the basis of parameters like sleep duration, awake time, light sleep, deep sleep, and REM sleep. according to reports.

In excerpts from an interview, Director & Co-founder, Wakefit.co Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, was quoted as saying that the Wakefit Sleep Internship’s primary agenda is to promote sleep health.

Her videos were shared on the company's official website. Introducing the talent to the world, it read, "Triparna is poet by passion, an entrepreneur with the mission of employment and fair pay for every determined soul. She enjoys the centre stage, with a rather unusual taste for breaking stereotypes along the way. Her achievements make her a formidable opponent and we can't wait to see what she brings to the Batch of 2021."

Wakefit website also suggested that the awardee holds an MBA from SPJIMR, Mumbai and a B.Tech from NIT Durgapur, with multiple accolades at national and global level in oratory.