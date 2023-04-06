Who is Jasneet Kaur? Instagram influencer arrested for blackmailing and extorting money by sending nude photos

Instagram/ Jasneet Kaur

On Tuesday, Jasneet Kaur, also known as Rajbir Kaur, an Instagram influencer from Mohali, was arrested for blackmailing and extorting money from her social media followers.

Ludhiana Police arrested her after a complaint was registered by a 33-year-old man who alleged that he received a call from an unknown number in November 2022 demanding money.

Who is Jasneet Kaur?

Kaur has multiple accounts on several social media platforms, including Instagram, Telegram and Snapchat.

Her Instagram account has 2 lakh followers and her bio describes her as an 'actor' and 'model'.

Jasneet Kaur used her social media platforms to pose semi-nude photos of herself to attract rich men. After finding her target, she reportedly chats with them on Instagram and records them to demand money later.

Kaur reportedly would also threaten her targets with the help of gangsters.

Earlier in 2008, Jasneet Kaur was arrested on similar charges in Mohali.

In September 2022, Jasneet Kaur sought Rs 2 crore in extortion from Gurbir by threatening to leak their chats.

Kaur was arrested on Tuesday, after a case was filed against her at Ludhiana's Model Town police station on April 1. Ludhiana Police have also seized a BMW and a mobile phone.

A case has been filed under sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.