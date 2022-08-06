What's chopstick used for? Check hilarious 'wrong answers' by Twitterati

Sometimes, giving wrong answers could explore creativity and more thinking. For instance, we all know that chopsticks are a foodie thing for used to taste yummy cuisine. However, Swiggy recently showed interested to elicit only wrong answers from Twitter users. The replies were hilarious to tickle one's funny bones.

Sharing the image of what looked like a pair of chopsticks, the food delivery brand wrote, "what is this used for? wrong answers only."

If you remember crime thrillers, they have used the food tool to even slit throat murders. Bollywood film Kahaani showed lead Vidya Balan exhibiting such an act with the chopsticks, which doesn't happen to be the primary purpose of the item.

People enjoyed to comment on the tweet with their amazing twist and funny versions. Netizens took to co-relate the object with similar materials such as a hair dressing stick, Harry Potter's magic wand, knitting needle, toothpick, a geometric box based apparatus and so on...

Check post, right here:

what is this used for? wrong answers only pic.twitter.com/yGOnipV9ui — Swiggy (@Swiggy) August 4, 2022

Take a look at what all 'wrong answers' made to the reply section:

Wall socket mei 2 pin plug lagane ke liye — Garv Malik (@malikgarv) August 4, 2022

to make stumps for cricket — Savage (@arcomedys) August 4, 2022

mobile repairing ke kaam aata hai. pic.twitter.com/WnBFpphfc5 — kunal jhurani (@myhumour_side) August 4, 2022

Geometry ke diagrams banane kaam aata hai 😆 — JV (@JVTWEAT) August 4, 2022

Paint brush — Ayushi🦋 (@ayushi_giri_) August 4, 2022