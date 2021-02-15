'What a shame': Twitterati recycle BJP leaders' old tweets to target govt over fresh LPG price hike

As the price of LPG cylinders in Delhi rose by Rs 50 per unit, Opposition leaders have made their displeasure felt in no uncertain terms. And while some contented themselves with criticising the government for its actions, others took the extra effort to find rather similar tweets by BJP leaders from their stint as an Opposition party.
According to reports, the new price of Rs 769 per 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder has been applied in the national capital from 12 am today - the second price hike recent days. With oil marketing companies having increased the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders by Rs 25 in metro cities two weeks ago, the latest hike means that prices have risen by around Rs. 75 in February itself.
"Loot from the public, Development of only two," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Monday, sharing a news clipping which reported on the hike in LPG cylinder prices.
"Brazen loot by “Hum Do” Sarkar continues. This month alone, a burden of ₹75 has been added to common people’s LPG Bill. Are these Acche Din?" queried Mahila Congress President and party spokesperson Sushmita Dev.
But for many irate netizens, mere criticism was not enough. And so, many on Twitter have taken it upon themselves to unearth old tweets by present day BJP lawmakers to hit out at the government.
"50 rupee hike in LPG!!!!! N they call themselves Aam Aadmi ki Sarkar. What a shame!" tweeted now Union Minister Smriti Irani in June 2011. Now, a decade later, Twitter users appear to be wholeheartedly in agreement. "What a shame!" echoed retired IAS officer, Surya Pratap Singh in a response to Irani's post.
With the coincidence of the hike amount being the same, this post is now well on its way to becoming a talking point online. "Massive: Modiji’s most dramatic and outrageous minister Smriti Irani Madam blasts Modi Govt for increase in LPG prices!" jibed Congress National Media Coordinator, Radhika Khera while sharing Irani's post.
Irani however is not the only BJP leader whose post has not aged well. Another post by BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya, this time from 2012, has now been brought back with a slight change.