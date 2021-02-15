'What a shame': Twitterati recycle BJP leaders' old tweets to target govt over fresh LPG price hike

As the price of LPG cylinders in Delhi rose by Rs 50 per unit, Opposition leaders have made their displeasure felt in no uncertain terms. And while some contented themselves with criticising the government for its actions, others took the extra effort to find rather similar tweets by BJP leaders from their stint as an Opposition party.

According to reports, the new price of Rs 769 per 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder has been applied in the national capital from 12 am today - the second price hike recent days. With oil marketing companies having increased the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders by Rs 25 in metro cities two weeks ago, the latest hike means that prices have risen by around Rs. 75 in February itself.

"Loot from the public, Development of only two," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Monday, sharing a news clipping which reported on the hike in LPG cylinder prices.

"Brazen loot by “Hum Do” Sarkar continues. This month alone, a burden of ₹75 has been added to common people’s LPG Bill. Are these Acche Din?" queried Mahila Congress President and party spokesperson Sushmita Dev.