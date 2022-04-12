e-Paper Get App
What a journey! Italian portrait artist's drawing evolution since child is viral; watch video

The art reaching perfection and real-life touch could be felt as the artworks got on screen from age 9 to 31.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:49 AM IST

With love and dedication, talent grows! One such is the case of an Italian portrait artist named Simone Mulas.

In his recent Instagram post, the artist took to showcase his work journey since a child to being in his 30s. The art reaching perfection and real-life touch could be felt as the artworks got on screen from age 9 to 31.

“What a journey!!! My drawing evolution from 9 years old to 31,” he captioned the video. The clip has gathered more than 600K views, 64K likes and thousands of comments.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:49 AM IST