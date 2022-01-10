'What a disgusting man:' Netizens slam actor Siddharth for sexual comments on badminton champion Saina Nehwal

Netizens on Monday slammed Tamil actor Siddharth for hurling derogatory comments on Badminton player Saina Nehwal.

On January 6, the Tamil actor who is a staunch opposer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had responded to Nehwal's tweet with a demeaning comment. He said, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna.”

In her tweet, the ace badminton player, who is also a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had condemned the security lapse in Punjab during PM Modi’s visit to Ferozepur.

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽



Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

'Cock’ is a slang word used for the male sexual organ. By twisting the badminton term ‘shuttlecock’, Siddharth attempted to insult the star player.

The derogatory sexual remark that came against one of India’s most prominent and successful women took many netizens by shock as many were left disgusted by the actor's comment.

The tweet viral on Monday as Actor Siddharth, who had appeared in some Hindi movies like Rang De Basanti received immense social media backlash.

Here's how the netizens reacted to the tweet:

Advertisement

This man needs a lesson or two. @TwitterIndia why this person's account still exists?..taking it up with Concerned police. https://t.co/qZD2NY5n3X — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 10, 2022

A long forgotten actor resorts to sexual slurs against a world champion when she expresses concern over her PM’s security.



Lowlives like @Actor_Siddharth need to be shamed publicly. https://t.co/vgzSZlSKc9 — Neha Joshi (@The_NehaJoshi) January 10, 2022

This is the kind of attitude roadside chhapris like @actor_siddharth have for women who are successful and slog all their life to make a mark in their career and bring glory to the nation. Wonder how parents raise such samples. These patriarch predators are threat to the society. pic.twitter.com/K9vfVVF48c — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 10, 2022

Advertisement

Says a flop actor referring to a "Olympic Medallist" — Alpaca Girl🇮🇳 (@alpakanya) January 10, 2022

Advertisement

Stop harassing her! Your use of language is plain misogyny!



Unadulterated hatred! — Amrita Bhinder 🇮🇳 (@amritabhinder) January 9, 2022

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 12:32 PM IST