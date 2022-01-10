e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

'What a disgusting man:' Netizens slam actor Siddharth for sexual comments on badminton champion Saina Nehwal

FPJ Web Desk
Netizens on Monday slammed Tamil actor Siddharth for hurling derogatory comments on Badminton player Saina Nehwal.

On January 6, the Tamil actor who is a staunch opposer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had responded to Nehwal's tweet with a demeaning comment. He said, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna.”

In her tweet, the ace badminton player, who is also a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had condemned the security lapse in Punjab during PM Modi’s visit to Ferozepur.

'Cock’ is a slang word used for the male sexual organ. By twisting the badminton term ‘shuttlecock’, Siddharth attempted to insult the star player.

The derogatory sexual remark that came against one of India’s most prominent and successful women took many netizens by shock as many were left disgusted by the actor's comment.

The tweet viral on Monday as Actor Siddharth, who had appeared in some Hindi movies like Rang De Basanti received immense social media backlash.

Here's how the netizens reacted to the tweet:

