West Bengal Woman's Dance To 'Angaaron' From Pushpa 2 Goes Viral

The 'Angaaron' song from the upcoming movie Pushpa 2, also referred to as Pushpa: The Rule, has evolved into an Instagram dance trend. It has attracted lakhs of reels, showing people recreating the steps of this energetic song. Of the many videos surfaced online, a dance reel showing a woman dancing in front of her hut in West Bengal is going viral. It shows a woman named Suktara Karmakar grooving to the popular song from Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film.

Check out dance video

The video opens by showing Suktara posing to the camera and recreating the iconic matchstick step from the song. She films the entire performance, featuring her hut in the background.

She is initially seen resting on the dry grass, followed by hitting the dance steps as the music begins. From the trending matchstick step to the Pushpa signature hand wave, she performs every step in her video. Also, she is seen lip-syncing to the lyrics of the song along with her dance moves. Her killer expression certainly adds to the vibe she creates with her grooving skills.

Netizens react as video goes viral

The woman is winning praise from netizens for her impressive dance performance to the 'Angaaron' song. "Very nice," read a comment, while another read, "Beautiful." People appreciated her dance and even termed it "cute." The comments section was loaded with heart and fire emojis.

The video was uploaded on Instagram earlier this June, and it has already caught the attention of social media users. The now-viral clip has gathered more than five lakh views and 10,000 likes on the platform.