Angaaron Trend Viral Video: Mumbai Pothole Version Of Pushpa 2 Song Is Something Every Mumbaikar Must Watch

Even ahead of the release of the sequel film 'Pushpa: The Rule', its songs have left internet users impressed. After the 'Pushpa Pushpa' song saw dancers grooving to the iconic steps by Allu Arjun, who plays a character named Pushparaj, Srivalli's adah is also taking over social media. Netizens are enjoying the 'Sooseki' song, which is popular as 'Angaaron' in Hindi.

One of the many videos uploaded on the internet with respect to the Angaaron trend is going viral on Instagram. Ask why? The reason behind this video standing out among the other ones is because it takes a dig at the roads of Mumbai, which are said to be troubled due to the existence of potholes. Yes, you read that right. This video which is shared on the social media platform and resonates with the Angaaron trend, serves as a pothole version of the viral song.

Check video below

It was posted on an Instagram page named Social Curry. The video was captioned suggesting how Mumbaikars would walk in the city for the next few months of monsoon. It showed a female dancer vibing to the trend and performing the iconic steps of the Pushpa 2 song. After dropping the matchstick step, she set herself ready to do the next dance moves which was to dance freely with widely open hands. She did so while jumping through the potholes.

"Angaro ke step ka sahi istemal,' read the video, while being posted online. It was shared on June 14 and by now, it has already crossed 96,000 likes on Instagram. People reacted to her dance video and hailed her as the "Winner of the trend."