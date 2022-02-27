e-Paper Get App
Viral

Updated on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 04:57 PM IST

Wedding amidst war: Ukrainian couple join defence forces soon after marriage; see pics

FPJ Web Desk
The story of an Ukrainian couple who joined the forces soon after their wedding was shared by CNN journalist Christian Streib.

According to reports, the Ukrainian couple Yaryna Arieva, 21, and Sviatoslav Fursin, 24, held their wedding ceremony at St Michael's Golden Domed Monastery in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv on Thursday. However, after hearing the news of Russia's invasion in their country and the need of people on the war front, the duo stepped forward with responsibility towards their nation.

ALSO READ

