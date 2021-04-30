WeAreWithYouIndia: Afghanistan has beautiful message of hope and concern for ailing India; WATCH video here

While India continues to cope with the second wave of Coronavirus, help has been pouring in from across the globe. Numerous nations have come ahead to aid us in our time of need. However, a video released by Afghanistan might just be the most heart-warming effort for help.

Recently, a video has been making the rounds on Twitter wherein people from Afghanistan are showing their support and concern for India. In the video made in the Pashto language, Afghani people of diverse professions and age groups stand with placards that carry their message for Indians.

The message released by Saad Mohseni, director of MOBY group, in the video says, "In this time of difficulty, we express our sincere support to the dear people of India. You are in our hearts, you are in our prayers. Your strength will shine through. With your resilience, this difficult time will overcome."

Here's the video: