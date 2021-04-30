'Mr Joe Smooth': President Biden pauses to pick dandelion for first lady, Twitterati fall in love with gesture

Not viruses, but love should be in the air always. We are all hopeless romantics (even if we pretend otherwise) and watching an elegant display of love always makes one smile.

When it comes to displays of affection, we can all admit that grand efforts of confessing love are wonderful, but small gestures of love really warm the heart, right?

In one such impromptu adorable gesture, President of the USA Joe Biden paused to pick a dandelion for the first lady before they boarded the Marine One on their way to Georgia.

Jill Biden accepted the token before the president gave her a tap on the lower back while entering the helicopter.

President Biden is travelling to Georgia on Thursday to memorialise his first 100 days in office. Such a pretty gesture of love only makes the day better.

As soon as the picture surfaced on Twitter, romantics started sharing it making it go viral. Many are going 'aww' on this adorable moment.

Sharing the images, one Twitter user wote, "Kindness. Just because. As a normal part of their relationship. And, that you can see them both smiling with their eyes and behind their masks. Thank you, @POTUS and @FLOTUS. You are so very healing."