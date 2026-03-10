'We Are Aware...': Air India Responds To Viral Video Of Air Hostess Sitting On Pilot Seat Mid- Air

X

A video allegedly showing an air hostess seated inside an aircraft cockpit has gone viral on social media, sparking a heated debate over aviation safety and cockpit access rules. As the clip circulated widely online, Air India has now issued a statement addressing the controversy and confirming that it has launched an internal investigation into the matter.

Viral video sparks debate

The clip first surfaced after X user Nikhil Saini shared a video that was originally uploaded as an Instagram reel by user Neha Singh. The original video has since been deleted, but the repost continues to circulate online.

In the short clip, an air hostess can be seen sitting on the pilot’s seat inside the cockpit while a text overlay reads, “Welcome to the heart of aircraft-cockpit.”

Sharing the video, Saini questioned whether such behaviour was allowed during a flight. In his post, he claimed that the aircraft appeared to be in the air and expressed concern that making social media reels inside the cockpit could compromise passenger safety.

The post quickly gained traction, with many social media users questioning whether cockpit access rules had been violated.

Air India responds to viral clip

Responding to the controversy, Air India acknowledged that it is aware of the video and confirmed that it involves a former cabin crew member.

In its statement, the airline said it has strict protocols regulating who can enter the cockpit and under what circumstances.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a former Air India cabin crew member seated inside the cockpit,” the airline said.

The airline further emphasised that any deviation from established cockpit access rules is taken very seriously.

Internal investigation underway

While the authenticity and context of the video are still being verified, Air India confirmed that it has already initiated an internal probe to determine what exactly happened.

According to the airline, the investigation will examine the circumstances surrounding the video and whether safety protocols were followed.

“While we are verifying the authenticity of the video, we have initiated an internal investigation to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the video,” the airline stated.

Safety remains top priority

The airline also reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.

Air India said appropriate action will be taken depending on the outcome of the investigation to ensure strict compliance with all safety and operational protocols.

The incident continues to generate discussion online, with some users expressing concern while others argue that cockpit entry by cabin crew can be allowed under certain aviation safety procedures.