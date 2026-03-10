'Is This Really Allowed?' Video Of Air Hostess Sitting On Pilot's Seat In Cockpit Mid-Air Goes Viral; Sparks Safety Concerns

X

A video showing an Indian air hostess sitting in the cockpit of an aircraft has gone viral on social media, triggering a heated debate about flight safety and aviation rules.

The clip was shared on X by user Nikhil Saini, who reposted a reel originally uploaded on Instagram by Neha Singh. The original Instagram video is no longer available, suggesting it may have been deleted by the creator.

Viral clip raises concerns

In the short video, the air hostess can be seen seated on the pilot’s seat inside the cockpit. A text overlay on the clip reads, “Welcome to the heart of aircraft-cockpit.”

Sharing the video on X, Nikhil expressed concern about what he believed was a potential safety violation. “Wait until you see the end of this video. The plane is in the air and an air hostess is sitting in the cockpit making reels. Is this really allowed? Feels quite disturbing to see something like this when passenger safety is supposed to be the top priority. @DGCAIndia,” he wrote.

The post quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions from social media users.

Netizens question safety

Many users expressed worry about aviation safety and questioned whether such behaviour should be permitted during a flight.

“There is a reason why no one is allowed in that cabin God why people are so dumb... And everyone who is supporting.. thode sa turbulence hota hai to fat jaati hai na.... Just imagine she switched off fuel link by mistake... Then what... Aur security reasons to bolo hi mat..,” one user commented.

Another user added, “Having some experience in this industry, this is definitely a safety violation. That lady should not be sitting in that seat but standing behind it and I hope appropriate action is taken.”

Others cite aviation rules

However, several users came to the defence of the situation, saying it may not be unusual under aviation safety protocols.

“Nothing wrong in it. When captain takes break the cabin crew has to go inside. This is a mandatory rule since suicide plane crash by copilot of Germanwings. Copilot was alone in the cockpit and pilot had taken toilet break,” one user wrote.

Another echoed a similar view, saying, “Airhostess is allowed in cabin when the captain is out for restroom.. so nothing wrong here.. she would have sit idle but good that she used the time for something exciting..”

A third user added, “Looks like you aren't aware of flight safety rules. It seems clear she's just following DGCA protocol that requires a crew member to be present in the cockpit when a pilot takes a lavatory break or steps out for any reason.”

While the authenticity and context of the clip remain unclear, the viral post has sparked a wider conversation online about aviation safety, cockpit access and social media behaviour during flights.