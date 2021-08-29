Watch: Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati kicks up controversy again, uses derogatory language against women in politics

A video of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati went viral on social media platforms on Sunday wherein he can be heard using derogatory language against women. The video has resulted in Narsinghanand getting criticised on social media.

Previously, a video of Narsinghanand went viral wherein he used derogatory words against Muslims.

ALSO READ Delhi Police register FIR against Narsinghanand for 'hurting' religious sentiments of Muslims

In the video that has gone viral recently, Narsinghanand alleges that women can achieve and sustain themselves in the field of politics only in two cases- either they become a politician's mistress or they belong to an influential political family.

Narsinghanand says, “The women you see in politics is or had been rakhail (mistress) of at least one male politician. If she is not a mistress, she is relative of an influential political leader.”

He says that mistresses continued to be promoted during Samajwadi Party’s tenure. However, it was during Mayawati’s tenure when it became difficult for male politicians to promote their mistresses, he alleges.

He then goes ahead to claim that female politicians in the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) are all mistresses of one or the other leader.

Watch the video here: (Trigger warning: misogyny)

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 04:26 PM IST