Delhi Police register FIR against Narsinghanand for 'hurting' religious sentiments of Muslims

Delhi Police registered an FIR against religious leader Narsinghanand on Saturday for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community on a complaint from AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, officials said.

Khan uploaded a video on social media, in which he said he has submitted a complaint against Narsinghanand.

In a video circulating on social media, the religious leader is seen uttering blasphemous words against the Muslim community. The video was purportedly shot during an event at the Press Club.

The police said they have registered a case in connection with the incident.

"Taking cognizance of a video circulating on social media of a conference that took place at the Press Club, a case under relevant sections has been registered at the Parliament Street police station and investigation taken up," a senior police officer said.

Khan said, "The appeal is to take strict action against this impudence. People like Narsinghanand are not fit to live in society. These people are spoiling the atmosphere of the country."