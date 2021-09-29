Watch: Woman realizes after 45 seconds that her hair is on fire; escapes unhurt

A shocking video of a fire breakout has taken over the internet, in which a woman Is seen kneeling down to gather ingredients as she prepares her meal, while her hair begins to catch fire. The video that initially seemed like any normal cctv footage of a restaurant, ended up becoming a lesson to encourage netizens to be more cautious than ever, especially in the kitchen.

Things started getting scary when the woman in the video was seen retrieving items from a rack beneath the stove. Netizens were shocked to see her hair beginning to erupt in flames, while she appeared to be completely unaware. She was so engrossed in her job that she didn't notice the dreadful catastrophe unfolding for about a minute. After a while, she felt the heat on her head from her hair being burned.

Only then she realised what was going on. About 45 seconds after her hair begins to burn, the woman appears to sense the heat and quickly extinguishes the fire. Fortunately, the woman escaped the fire without getting hurt. However, things could have gone down really bad if she would not have put out the fire on time.

Have a look at how the woman manages to escape miraculously from getting hurt by the fire:

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 05:35 PM IST