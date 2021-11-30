e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 03:36 PM IST

WATCH: Wedding entry gone wrong! 'Daring' couple sits on JCB to greet guests; here's how it went..

FPJ Web Desk
Weddings call for celebrations. While some people celebrate the life-changing event in several adorable ways, others chose the most 'daring' ways. But what would happen if that were to turn into a complete fail?

Well, this viral video of a couple greeting guests on their wedding, from a JCB, is proof for just that! It appears that even JCB's have made their way into the Indian wedding scene, but without the dirt-digging aspect.

A short clip showing a couple greeting guests from the bucket of an excavator recently went viral on Twitter, with netizens reacting in different ways. The guests are seen grasping their heads in disbelief as the bride and groom get themselves up off the ground.

The excavator bucket turns down a few seconds into the video, sending the couple tumbling through a table.

Have a look at the video here:

While some internet users found the situation amusing, others slammed the wedding planners for staging such a risky act.

Have a look at how netizens have reacted on Twitter:

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 03:34 PM IST
