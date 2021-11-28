'Gareeb bacchon ko pilayein': Salman Khan requests fans to not 'waste' milk on 'Antim' posters

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday requested his fans not to waste milk after they poured it on 'Antim: The Final Truth' poster.

On Instagram, Salman shared a video in which his fans can be seen pouring milk on 'Antim' posters and dancing to dhol beats.

Along with it, he penned a note to ask his fans to not 'waste' milk and further requested them to rather give the milk to underprivileged children who are unable to afford it.

"Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta," he captioned the video.

Recently, another video had surfaced on the internet showing moviegoers and fans bursting firecrackers inside a theatre while watching 'Antim'. The actor had also requested his fans on social media to not do so as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard.

"Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others," he wrote along with the video.

"My request to theatre owners not to allow firecrackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at the entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u," Salman added.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, 'Antim' also stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. It is produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.

It was the superstar's first theatrical release in India since the COVID pandemic started and his second release of 2021 after 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3', which stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film is set to release in the second half of 2022.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 04:23 PM IST