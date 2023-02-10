WATCH: Volodymyr Zelenskyy hugs female BBC Ukraine journalist in presence of UK PM Rishi Sunak at a press conference

WATCH: Volodymyr Zelenskyy hugs female BBC Ukraine journalist in presence of UK PM Rishi Sunak and other leaders at a press conference | Twitter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday visited the United Kingdom and held a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He addressed UK Parliament and also held a meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. During a press conference, a female BBC Ukraine journalist stood up and expressed that she felt like higging the President.

Videos showing Zelenskyy hugging the journalist has gone viral. And it can be noted that he reportedly defied the protocols for it. In the video we can her the journalist saying (translated), "I would like to come and hug you, but I can't..." To these words, Zelenskyy interupts and walks down the stage to share a gentle hug. Meanwhile, reacting to this, Sunak is all in smiles towards the gesture.

Watch video:

"I would like to come and hug you, but I can't" - @BBC_ua journalist told @ZelenskyyUa



Turns out, she can hug him! pic.twitter.com/4kMCMGSqMO — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 8, 2023

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs an air defence system as it continues to fight against hundreds of Iranian drones, and various missiles, including ballistic missiles, which hit the power grid and civilian facilities, according to the statement released by Ukrainian President's office.

Rishi Sunak emphasized that UK is aware of Ukraine's needs and is one of the leaders in providing assistance. He reminded that the Challenger tanks will be at the front in a few weeks. He stated that UK is doing everything to prepare the Ukrainian military for the use of Challenger tanks "as soon as possible."

(With agency inputs)