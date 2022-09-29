e-Paper Get App
Watch: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt message for Roger Federer

The video message has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Twitter/Virat Kohli

In a world where appreciation is rare, it's a great gesture to hear people praise you. When someone approaches you to reveal their heart and speak from the inside, it hits differently. Thus, honest feedback and heartfelt remarks are regarded high.

Recently, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was seen sharing an emotional word towards Swiss former professional tennis player Roger Federer.

Watch:

In the video that's now viral on social media, we can hear Kohli saying, "One thing that stood out for me even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I've never seen for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in anyway."

While congratulating Federer on a phenomenal career, Kohli expressed that their meeting at the Australian Open 2018 would be an unforgettable one. "...I'm sure in the next phase of your life you're going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you all the best and your family as well. Take care," Kohli concludes the heartfelt video message.

Watch: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt message for Roger Federer

