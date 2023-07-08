WATCH: Viral Video Shows Street Vendor Adding Sev Puri To Dosa; Netizens React | Twitter

To all those who enjoy South Indian food and often skip the menu card and ask for a Dosa, here's something that will grab your attention. Spilling the beans, we would like to tell you that some eatery in India is serving Dosa with Sev Puri. No, not as a combo offer but mashed and served together as one dish, the Sev Puri Dosa.

A video showing a man adding the chaat to the Dosa has surfaced online and left netizens speechless. The footage that captured the food preparation showed finely mashing a plate of Sev Puri into the desi dish. It is later garnished with cheese and some more Sev, then served with chutney and sauce to foodie customers.

Take a look at the video below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens react

Since the video hit social media, netizens couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the unique food item. While some didn't mind giving it a try, others looked for a dislike button.

“This shud taste nice if the dosa is crispy (sic),” replied a user. Another got a little filmy while trying to reject the Sev Puri Dosa as he tweaked the lyrics of a popular retro beat: “Dosa dosa na raha, Dosa dosa na raha, Zindagi mein hamein, Dosa PE aitbar na raha.”

Check comments