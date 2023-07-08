 WATCH: Viral Video Shows Street Vendor Adding Sev Puri To Dosa; Netizens React
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Viral Video Shows Street Vendor Adding Sev Puri To Dosa; Netizens React

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Street Vendor Adding Sev Puri To Dosa; Netizens React

Would you give it a try?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Viral Video Shows Street Vendor Adding Sev Puri To Dosa; Netizens React | Twitter

To all those who enjoy South Indian food and often skip the menu card and ask for a Dosa, here's something that will grab your attention. Spilling the beans, we would like to tell you that some eatery in India is serving Dosa with Sev Puri. No, not as a combo offer but mashed and served together as one dish, the Sev Puri Dosa.

A video showing a man adding the chaat to the Dosa has surfaced online and left netizens speechless. The footage that captured the food preparation showed finely mashing a plate of Sev Puri into the desi dish. It is later garnished with cheese and some more Sev, then served with chutney and sauce to foodie customers.

Take a look at the video below

Read Also
Would you try 'Aamras Dosa' this Mango season? Viral video makes netizens say THIS about the bizarre...
article-image

Netizens react

Since the video hit social media, netizens couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the unique food item. While some didn't mind giving it a try, others looked for a dislike button.

“This shud taste nice if the dosa is crispy (sic),” replied a user. Another got a little filmy while trying to reject the Sev Puri Dosa as he tweaked the lyrics of a popular retro beat: “Dosa dosa na raha, Dosa dosa na raha, Zindagi mein hamein, Dosa PE aitbar na raha.”

Check comments

Read Also
Street Food Getting Weird? Man Adds Chocolate, Ice Cream & Jelly To Pani Puri In Viral Video (WATCH)
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Street Vendor Adding Sev Puri To Dosa; Netizens React

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Street Vendor Adding Sev Puri To Dosa; Netizens React

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Man Runs Away With Ballot Box In Cooch Behar (Watch)

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Man Runs Away With Ballot Box In Cooch Behar (Watch)

WATCH: Worried Pakistani Husband Requests Modi Government To Send Wife, Kids Back Home After Her...

WATCH: Worried Pakistani Husband Requests Modi Government To Send Wife, Kids Back Home After Her...

Noida Viral Video: Truth Behind Dog Muzzle Argument; Woman Says THESE Shocking Words By Resident...

Noida Viral Video: Truth Behind Dog Muzzle Argument; Woman Says THESE Shocking Words By Resident...

Caught On Camera: Mentally Ill Man Rapes Cow In UP’s Kanpur; Held After Neighbour Complains

Caught On Camera: Mentally Ill Man Rapes Cow In UP’s Kanpur; Held After Neighbour Complains