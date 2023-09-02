WATCH: Viral Video Of A Horse Looking At Mirror Has Made Netizens Laugh & Also Say 'Aww So Cute' |

A video of a horse looking at a mirror and seeing itself in amazement has surfaced online and gone viral. It shows the animal a little confused or in wonder about the mirror as it tries to peek-a-boo with the reflecting object. As viewers on X watched the clip, he couldn't stop laughing and admiring the horse for its innocence and cuteness. If not laughter, it certainly added a smile to one's face. WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral; netizens react

"Horse discovers a mirror for the first time," the video was captioned while being shared on X. The horse's reaction to the mirror has left netizens falling in love with the clip which has attracted nearly six million views so far. While some called the horse "handsome," others expressed how they loved its innocent gesture of seeing the self in the mirror. "Aww I love it," read a reply to the viral video as another added, "Wow! That horse is almost as handsome as I am."

Barbie fans draw some 'Ken' connection

Some even remembered Barbie actor Ryan Gosling and guessed, "This is the kind of horse Ryan Gosling's Ken thought ruled the world." To the unversed, Ryan played the role of Ken in the colorful and said-to-be perfect Barbie world. The character is seen as having a passion for horses, more of an obsession. Be it the trailer, or the popular scenes from the Hollywood film that saw cinema halls filled with audiences dressed in pink, horses were reportedly spotted in the background or next to the actor on screen.

