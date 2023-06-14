 On Camera: Horse And Mule Operators At Kedarnath Dham Hit Devotees With Sticks During Fight; Booked
Following the dramatic fight that showed the local operators hitting pilgrims with sticks over an argument, questions over the safety of people travelling there were raised.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
A video that has surfaced on the internet captured a fight that broke between a few devotees and the horse and mule operators at Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. Following the dramatic fight that showed the local operators hitting pilgrims with sticks over an argument, questions over the safety of people travelling there were raised.

Details from the viral video

Initially, a horse and mule operator was seen involved in a verbal argument with two people -- one man and a woman. Later, the fight intensified with more persons getting involved in the scene and the usage of sticks to hit the devotees.

Watch Video

Police take action

Taking cognisance of the matter, Rudraprayag police told media, "Every devotee reaching the door of the 11th Jyotirlinga Baba Kedar can feel safe, in such a situation necessary guidelines have been given to all the in-charges to take effective action against those who misbehave with the devotees."

5 Accused identified

It was reported that the horse and mule operators who allegedly assaulted 2-3 devotees on the Kedarnath Dham route have been booked and an investigation is underway. "Five accused involved in the incident of assault have been identified and necessary legal action is being taken," a police official was quoted in media reports.

