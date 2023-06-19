'Forever Crush': Ravindra Jadeja Relishing His Reunion With His Horse

India's dynamic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja relished his renunion with his dear horse in Jamnagar in Gujarat. The left-arm spinner come all-rounder took to his official Twitter handle and captioned three photos with 'Forever crush' and the hashtag #meetingafterlongtime. Jadeja reportedly adores houses and has plenty of them in his hometown.
Ahead of IPL 2020, Jadeja had claimed, as quoted by Hindustan Times "In life, due to cricket practice, I could never spend enough time at my farm house, but I am glad I got the chance in the last few months. I used to go to my friend’s place for riding horses and gradually, I got interested in horses and horse breeding. I bought a few horses in 2010 for my farmhouse and have been enjoying taking care of them. I just breed for myself and don’t intend to sell them."
Ravindra Jadeja put in decent performances during the World Test Championship final against Australia:
Meanwhile, Jadeja was part of India's playing eleven in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Kennington Oval, featuring as the only spinner in the side. He scored a brisk 48 in the first innings and snared four wickets across two innings, including that of Steve Smith in the second.
His two-ball duck in the fourth innings was decisive as India needed him to carry on in a record 444-run chase. Instead, Jadeja and Virat Kohli perished in back-to-back deliveries, leading Australia to take complete control of the match. Pat Cummins and co. took the required seven wickets on day five before lunch and lifted the mace.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)