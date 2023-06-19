'Forever Crush': Ravindra Jadeja Relishing His Reunion With His Horse

Ravindra Jadeja. | (Credits: Twitter)

India's dynamic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja relished his renunion with his dear horse in Jamnagar in Gujarat. The left-arm spinner come all-rounder took to his official Twitter handle and captioned three photos with 'Forever crush' and the hashtag #meetingafterlongtime. Jadeja reportedly adores houses and has plenty of them in his hometown.

Ahead of IPL 2020, Jadeja had claimed, as quoted by Hindustan Times "In life, due to cricket practice, I could never spend enough time at my farm house, but I am glad I got the chance in the last few months. I used to go to my friend’s place for riding horses and gradually, I got interested in horses and horse breeding. I bought a few horses in 2010 for my farmhouse and have been enjoying taking care of them. I just breed for myself and don’t intend to sell them."

Ravindra Jadeja put in decent performances during the World Test Championship final against Australia:

Meanwhile, Jadeja was part of India's playing eleven in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Kennington Oval, featuring as the only spinner in the side. He scored a brisk 48 in the first innings and snared four wickets across two innings, including that of Steve Smith in the second.

His two-ball duck in the fourth innings was decisive as India needed him to carry on in a record 444-run chase. Instead, Jadeja and Virat Kohli perished in back-to-back deliveries, leading Australia to take complete control of the match. Pat Cummins and co. took the required seven wickets on day five before lunch and lifted the mace.