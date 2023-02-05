WATCH: Viral Video from Ghaziabad shows youths dancing with rifles and liquor; police respond | Twitter

Ghaziabad: A video showing some youth enjoying 'nightlife' on the roadways has gone viral on social media. 4-5 people were caught on camera enjoying alcohol and flaunting their rifles in Ghaziabad. They were spotted carrying arms and dancing to music in the midst of the streets. The viral footage shows the individuals in the backdrop of a Fortuner car as they violate road safety norms.

WATCH VIDEO:

Police take action

The police stated that the incident took place on the elevated road in Indirapuram and it is being investigated.

In a statement released on Twitter, ACP Indirapuram can be heard saying, "Cognisance of a video going viral on social media was taken... They can be seen drinking alcohol and displaying arms. Immediate action was taken in this regard and it was noted that the vehicle belongs to Raja Chowdhury of Kavi Nagar (Ghaziabad). A case has been registered against Chowdhury and others seen in the viral video."

एलिवेटिड रोड पर कुछ व्यक्तियों द्वारा एक फोर्चुनर गाड़ी के साथ मार्ग को अवरुद्ध करते हुए शराब पीते तथा हथियारों का प्रदर्शन के वायरल वीडियो का तत्काल संज्ञान लेकर थाना इंदिरापुरम पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम कार्यवाही की जा रही है। बाइट ~ एसीपी इंदिरापुरम pic.twitter.com/FtzvGH7leA — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) February 5, 2023

NOT the first video of its kind from the area

Commuters violating traffic norms and compromising road safety have often been reported from this area and the videos from such incidents have hit social media in the recent past and gone viral.

It can be noted that the elevated road in Ghaziabad has become a spot for miscreants to stop by and involve in notorious activities. Several videos from the location have surfaced on the internet to suggest the same.

In a similar incident from the premises showing the youths dancing with rifles and liqour, an Instagram influencer parked her car on the elevated road in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, and started filming a sensual social media reel. After the video of the incident went viral, identified as Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail, the influencer was reportedly fined ₹ 17,000 by the traffic cops.

