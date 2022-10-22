Watch: Villagers wash their food plates in fountain in village wedding; tickles netizens' funny bone

Villagers wash their food plates in fountain in village wedding | screengrab

Internet is filled with bizarre and hilarious videos like making Dairy Milk pakodas to people dancing on streets and people paragliding with their pet dog. Whatever it may be, but one thing is sure that they never fail to entertain and make us chuckle.

Recently, a video from a wedding in a village went viral. In the video, villagers can be seen washing their plates underneath a water fountain. The fountain had to be closed to stop them from washing their plates.

This video was shared by Jaiky Yadav on Twitter. He wrote in the caption that therefore there should not be much decoration at village weddings; at last the fountain had to be closed.

Watch the viral video below:

The video got 14.1K likes, 427.6K views and several comments from netizens.

Read netizens reaction to the viral video:

NEW INDIA pic.twitter.com/6k1QjSr1FD — Vijay Singh Chauhan (@VijaySi12982928) October 20, 2022