Watch video: Young boy prepares samosa on makeshift gas stove, netizens 'dil se respect' him

Who doesn't love to taste some samosas? Indeed, it would be a gentle gesture of happiness to but it from this vendor for his efforts!

In an Instagram video uploaded by food blogger @youtubeswadofficial, we could see a samosa vendor walking around with hot oil, which is no less than a risky stunt. According to reports, he had made a makeshift stove with a container that could be carried to varied locations.

In the video we can see him carrying the movable stove along a bucket full of samosas. As per the video uploader @youtubeswadofficial, the samosas sold by him are priced as four pieces for Rs. 10.

Take a look at the video here:

Since posted a few days ago, the video has hit over 5.4 million views, 496K likes and hundreds of comments. Netizens took to salute and respect the street food vendor and wrote, "dil se respect bhai", "salute to you" and so on..

Here's how Instagram reacted to the video, take a look:

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 02:42 PM IST