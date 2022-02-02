Watch video: Vietnamese food blogger tries jalebi for first time, her reaction says it all

A Vietnamese food blogger named Soy tasted the Indian dessert jalebi for the very first in her lifetime from a restaurant in the US state of California.

She had her foodie partner Pratik Bhakta who made her try the delicacy. Her delightful moment of the first try was recorded on camera and later shared on Instagram. Soy posted a video of herself enjoying jalebi and wrote, "Trying Jalebi for the first time! It reminds me of really well done funnel cake dipped in saffron syrup. Have you had it before?"

In the video, the food blogger can be seen expressing her heart on the experience of trying the dessert. "It's a dessert. I'm excited," Soy began and her after the initial bite said it all.

"It's very sweet. A lot of syrup taste. I really like the texture, said Soy in the video. Later she added, "It kind of reminds me of deeper fried funnel cake."

Take a look at the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 01:16 PM IST