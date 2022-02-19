Watch video: Why is it called Chicken '65'? Here's why one must try Chicken 78, 82, 90 at Chennai's Buhari hotel

Are you the one who loves a Chicken meal? Most celebrations and gathering which holds non-vegetarian cuisine would not miss on serving Chicken 65. But, have you ever wondered how the dish got its name? Why '65' and not '69' or any other number?

In a recent video shared on Instagram, we can hear out why the famous recipe got named as Chicken '65'. The video was created and shared by @raunak_ramteke, in which he mentioned the so-called stories of the naming and also revealing the real reason behind the same.

According to the video, the dish got suffixed with 65 due to the year in which it was first prepared i.e. 1965. The Buhari Hotel at the then Madras, now Chennai's Mount Road was the place where Chicken '65' came into being.

However, the video reveals that the eatery doesn't only serve on plates with this famous dish, but also pleases its customers with Chicken 78, 82, 90, suffixed with year in which they were made for the first time ever.

“The Buhari Hotel was started by Mr. A. M. Buhari in 1951 and apart from giving us the now popular dish Chicken 65, the place was also the first to introduce the concept of fine dining in Madras (Now Chennai). Have you ever tried the other chicken versions?” read the caption.

