Watch video: The Great Khali tries Allu Arjun’s Pushpa style over 'jukhega nahi' dialogue

Who isn't loving the style and tashan of Allu Arjun from the film Pushpa: The Rise! Social media is flooded with netizens, from sportspersons to movie buffs falling for the Srivalli melody, stylized walk and hand moves of the Telugu actor in the recent release.

If you are an ardent social media user, you couldn't have missed viral videos of people grooving to songs like Saami Saami, Srivalli and O Antava, along syncing lips to famous dialogues of the film.

Recently, to join the netizens in the Pushpa trend, the Great Khali shared a video on Instagram that shows him lip-syncing to the famous 'jukhega nahi' dialogue of Allu Arjun as Pushparaj. “Pushpa, Pushpa Raj. Main jhukega nahi," he is seen moving his lips to these words with perfect expressions.

Since posted few days back, the video has hit over 478K views, 51K likes and several comments.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:35 AM IST