Watch video: SpiceJet air hostess grooves to 'Param Sundari' from Kirti Sanon's Mimi

While there are many videos of air hostess that go viral on social media, a new video is trending on social media where SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi can be seen dancing to Kirti Sanon's 'Param Sundari' beat.

Is she late over the trend? Probably, yes. The song comes film 'Mimi', which made to screen in mid 2021. Even if Uma is late to groove on this song, she is loudly winning over hearts of netizens with her dance moves.

In the recent video shared by her on Instagram, she is seen accompanied by two of her colleagues, hooking to the steps of the viral song. Since shared earlier this week, the clip has gathered over 200 K views, 24 K likes and lots of comments. The reactions flooded with hearts, fire emojis to express praise over her energetic performance.

Take a look:

Loading View on Instagram

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:05 PM IST