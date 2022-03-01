Watch video: Similar to ‘Kacha Badam’ trend, Guava seller's jingle goes viral

In a similar fashion to the trending beat 'Kacha Badam' which was sung by a peanut seller, a video of an elderly selling guava has surfaced on the internet. The video is believed to be an old video which has hit back on social media. However, for some, it might seem a first time watch while most might have already looked into the sweet vendor's canvassing style.

In the now viral video, we can see netizen referred 'dadaji' selling guavas with his interesting jingle. The elderly man can be heard singing, "Kacha Kacha Taaza Taaza Namak Lagake Khaaja (Raw raw - fresh fresh - with adding salt - eat it)"

It is yet unsure of where the video is from and who the seller is. Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 06:24 PM IST