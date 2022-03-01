Viral 'Kacha Badam' singer crashes his new car, admitted to hospital

Bhuban Badyakar, the singer of the viral song 'Kacha Badam', met with a car on Monday.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital by passersby.

According to a report in Times of India, Badyakar was driving his newly-purchased car when he met with the accident. He suffered injuries to his chest and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Badyakar, who was a peanut seller from West Bengal's Birbhum, became an overnight sensation after his composition 'Kacha Badam' went viral on the internet. He had composed the jingle to sell his peanuts while he travelled barefoot to villages and earned his living.

The jingle went on to take social media by storm with its various remixed and stylised versions. In December last year, Badyankar had complained to the police that he did not receive any remuneration for his song which was being picked up and remade.

Recently, Godhulibela Music, the brand that first remixed his original beat, offered him Rs 3 lakhs for the jingle. They said that the money was "long overdue" to him.

Meanwhile, the 'Kacha Badam' fever has not escaped B-Town as well. Several Bollywood celebrities shared their videos dancing to the beats of the jingle and praising it for its catchy tune.

