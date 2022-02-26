Watch video: Sachin Tendulkar saves injured bird to 'make world a better place'

Master blaster Sachin is one of the most active personalities on social media, he constantly updates his fans and followers with images and video from throwbacks to recent visuals.

On Friday, the former cricketer shared an Instagram reel, in which we can see him helping an injured bird to fly again. The video begins with Sachin Tendulkar feeding the bird some water. Later, he holds the bird in his hands and looks for a place across the sand to feed it.

“Hopefully it will survive,” he said while consoling the bird in the now viral clip. Tendulkar can be heard asking a man about where he could take the bird to help it better. “It needs to be saved, not left,” he added.

“A little care and affection can go a long way to make our world an even better place!” read the post caption. So far, the video has garnered close to 8 lakh views and lots of comments. Netizens have praised the cricketer for his act of kindness, alongside sharing well wishes for the bird.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 03:56 PM IST