Watch video: Russian-based nail artist uses tortilla and bread in weird manicure; netizens say 'Stop'

The idea of a manicure is to have beautifully trimmed and cleaned nails coloured with nail paint and people find it relaxing and they love it.

However, a Russian-based 'Nail Sunny', which also has salons in Los Angeles and Ukraine, has managed to capture people's attention by showing off long talons covered in food.

In a video shared on Nail Sunny's Instagram page, a manicurist is seen applying what appears to be strips of tortilla wraps to one nail before garnishing it with some fresh herbs. Then the manicurist goes on to attach a small glass of tequila too. Next, she paints another nail white before coating it in salt to later be used as an accompaniment to the tequila.

On the pinkie nail, she glues a toasted chunk of bread to the acrylic nail. The woman with the manicure dips her bread-laden talons into what appears to be a bowl of soup before feeding another woman from her fingers.

The video on Instagram has over 287K views and the comments are filled with annoyed netizens. One commenter wrote, "Nail Sunny must be stopped". Another commented with puke emojis.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:55 PM IST