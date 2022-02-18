Watch video: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi plays football

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's love for the football game seems interesting and a never go dull relationship. Earlier in December 2021, he was spotted enjoying the game with youngsters at village Malko during a brief stopover on his way to Jalandhar. Now, once again we see him recreate the sports moment with young locals.

CM Channi played football with children before a public meeting at Attari, yesterday. The video of the same was shared on his official Twitter account, and no sooner went viral. Glimpses of the moment showed him chasing to hitting the ball, and later as a goalkeeper trying to catch it.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:55 PM IST