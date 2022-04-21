Watch video: Portrait parade from Japan wins internet 'again'!

Many love to attend parades as they are delightful and fun to be at. The best of all, which could 'aww' one's sight, happen to be the parades by Kawasaki. The video of their portrait parade resurfaced on the internet, and won millions of heart to have aced all the levels of creativity .

In the video, people are seen walking gracefully along a portrait frame. The walk has them carry the box, as if they are a wall painting in themselves, creative yet realistic. Rest of their body is seen being covered in stocking and black ballet shoes. one netizen is seen waving at people as everybody walks together. All of them have portraits of different personalities, from Mona Lisa to Pablo Picasso.

Originally, the visuals come from the parade held on October 28, 2018. The day marked the 22nd annual Halloween parade in the city of Kawasaki, Japan.

According to reports, around 2000 people participated dressing up in ghosts, vampires, skeletons, and other cosplay creation costumes; while others participated as self posing to be famous paintings.

