Japanese artist is a bread loving foodie; see 'yummy' pics

Are you crying that your bread toast just got overburnt? Don't worry, there's an artist who uses the carbon ash soot to create 'yummy' looking bread loafs. The Japanese artist who goes by the name MANAMI SASAKI on Instagram is surely a bread loving foodie who decorates the piece of food with delicacies like fruits to egg.

She makes sure to express her thoughts over the creation via post caption. "I was tempted to decorate the toast in various ways, such as squeezing sour cream, placing flowers in the squares, etc., but I decided to keep it elegant this time," she wrote on a recent preparation.

The artist takes to create artworks in sync to the special days, anniversaries and notable moments from the history along general display of fruity bread toasts. Her bakes are well themed, indicated via her long read caption text.

Take a look at some of his foodie art works, right here:

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:07 PM IST