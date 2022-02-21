Watch video: 'Perfect karma' man tries to kick dog, slips on ground

Getting teased and made fun off, must never be resisted - this was proved by in a hilarious hit back video when a man attempted to kick a stray dog.

A video shared on Twitter by Natureholic shows how a man tried to hit a stray dog with his leg, however to eventually slip and fall on ground himself. The incident was caught on CCTV footage, and is now doing rounds on social media.

No doubt that several youngsters, netizens believe in the role of karma in their lives, this video hit them well. People of hold faith in the concept of 'Karma' have reacted to this video and appreciated the tit-for-tat effect that came in for the man. The video was captioned to read, 'Perfect karma', and was followed in by netizens reacting in agreement.

However, a similar incident came to light in recent past, the video of the instant kick back by the camel when a man attempted to 'bad touch' the animal had went viral for the karma effect.

Watch the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:20 PM IST