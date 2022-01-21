Watch video: Ouch! Nagpur eatery prepares cheese 'injector burger'

Amid the pandemic, the entire globe is focusing on getting double shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. To strike similar in fashion, the foodie world has decided to work it with the cheese double shots, what the eatery calls the 'Injector Burger'.

No doubt that this dish on the menu of Nagpur based eatery Plan B Burger Bar is one of the most instagrammable food snack. In a recent video shared by @viral_foodie, we can see the yummy large burger - filled with veggies and garnished with sauce - getting injected with doses of cheese.

Watch the video, right here:

Since posted few days ago, the delicacy has won hearts of netizens. With thousands of likes, the video took to gather over 19K views. The comments were flooded with heart emojis.

Here's how foodies reacted, take a look:

When people visited the eatery, they took to not only try the popular dish but also pose to post awareness snaps on social media. "Are you double vaccinated? If not get vaccinated today..."read a post caption along the dose of cheese injection.

Take a look, here:

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:53 PM IST