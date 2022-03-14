Watch video: Oldest couple in China celebrates their 90th wedding anniversary

Do you believe that love never fades? This video has made the internet see the 'forever' in relationships.

A video of an elderly couple dressed in wedding attire to celebrate their special anniversary is going viral on Instagram, it was posted by Good News Movement sometime ago. According to video caption, the couple happens to be the oldest in China with the husband, wife being 109 years old and the woman is 108 respectively.

In the video, we see the two their wedding anniversary celebration mood. The man is dressed in a black suit while his better half is wearing a white bridal gown. The adorable clip shares glimpses of the couple's cute moments on their lovely day.

Watch:

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:20 PM IST