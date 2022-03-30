Watch video: Mumbai Police recreates 'Sabki pasand Nirma' ad with a cyber security punch

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

Mumbai Police is in a nostalgic mood right now, for having recreated a classic washing powder - with a cyber security punch. The clip shared by the force, on social media, features Dipika Chikalia from the 1989 Nirma advertisement which ran with the tagline 'Sabki pasand Nirma'.

“Sabki pasand strong passwords,” read the caption of the post , while the Marathi version read, "हेमा, रेखा, जया आणि सुषमा, सगळ्यांची निवड सुरक्षित संकेतशब्द!"

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 04:17 PM IST