Updated on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 05:16 PM IST

Watch video: Love dessert? Delhi eatery prepares Waffles with Gulab Jamun

FPJ Web Desk
Nowadays, food chefs are going creative and innovative with weird combinations and fusions. On these lines, Delhi eatery prepared Waffles with Gulab Jamun, two dessert to make one dish!

In the video shared on Instagram by @paidaishi_foodie, we see a food vendor preparing waffles from scratch. What's crazy then? He adds some dry fruits to the waffle batter, and seals in the machine to cook. No sooner, as the waffle base is ready, a scoop of ice cream and gulab jamuns gets added.

Since posted a few days ago, the video has gathered over 1.5 Million views, 90K likes and flooded with comments. Some netizens praised it to be 'zabardast' while others wrote, 'kya zamaana aa gaya hai'.

According to the video caption, the food is prepared at Rabbit lee cafe of Krishna Nagar, Delhi. The piece costs around Rs 200.

Watch the video:

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 05:16 PM IST
