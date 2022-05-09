Watch video: Leopard attacks officials and cops in Haryana

Spotting leopards in a city or a village is not common and people tend to get scared and worried when they spot one.

Recently, a video of a leopard attacking the forest department and policemen in Behrampur village of Panipat went viral.

In the video, leopard can be seen attacking the forest officials and policemen in an attempt to rescue. The cops are seen with sticks in their hands. They hit him multiple times in an attempt to defend themselves from the leopard who was attacking them by jumping on them.

Reportedly, the rescue team received a message from villagers who had spotted the leopard on Saturday. A joint team of the forest department and local police started looking for the leopard and was successfully tranquilised late in the night. In this rescue mission, four officials are injured and hospitalised.

Panipat superintendent of police took to Twitter and shared the video with the caption, "Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept. A couple of them suffered injuries. Salute to their bravery and courage. In the end, everyone is safe. Including the leopard."

Watch the video:

Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept.. A couple of them suffered injuries..Salute to their bravery and courage..In the end, everyone is safe..Including the leopard.. pic.twitter.com/wbP9UqBOsF — Shashank Kumar Sawan (@shashanksawan) May 8, 2022

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 03:41 PM IST