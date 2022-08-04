e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Korean Chef leaves social media users stunned with his Hindi

Indians have somewhat got used to the Korean culture

Updated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Indians have somewhat got used to the Korean culture and food during the last years. The popularity of Korean dramas and K-pop has made Korean vocabulary and cuisine famous for fans. Wouldn't it be fantastic to see a foreigner pick up your language and culture in the same way?

Lately a Korean chef who stays in Delhi has left social media stunned. The reason is not the recipie that he made, but the way he stunned desis with his Hindi. He gave his complete egg steamed recipie in Hindi. Chef Kim Jiyeol stunned his Indian followers.

Chef Kim, who stays in Delhi has picked up the local language fluently. He has perfected his Hindi as one can see in the video.

Since the clip has been posted, the video received 2.78 lakh likes and has got many comments from followers who appreciated the same. Chef Kim has more than 94,000 followers on social media and it has been keeping on growing.

