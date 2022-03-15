Watch video: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Akshay Kumar shares safety message on behalf of GRP Mumbai, says 'Stunts Not Ok Please'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was seen in a video post shared by Government Railway Police of Mumbai, urging commuters to travel safe and avoid performing stunts in the public transport.

In the video, we can see 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' star saying that on-screen stunts do occur with all precautionary measures and safety equipments, while on daily risky activities while boarding a running train or likewise needs to be stopped.

"You might have seen several of my films, if so also my stunts - be it on roads, trains, car, airplane or helicopter. Even I have seen you performing many stunts over news and posters - some of which being crossing of railway tracks, entering or alighting from a train etc," Akshay Kumar is heard saying in Hindi. Later he adds, " I met GRP today, we hold lot of safety means in film shoots over stunt scenes, similar to the team we abide to in shoots is the team for you'all (passengers) - viz. GRP team - who save lives every year.

The actor mentioned in the video that that the lives of people are precious and thus citizens must follow the rules and guidelines put forth by the GRP team.

Watch the video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:13 PM IST