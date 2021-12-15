Watch video: Kerala bride steps out of stage to dance, netizens react

Weddings in India are talked across the world for its grand and gracious celebrations. There are two things without which the occasion would seem dull, guess what, bride and the bridegroom? Not actually, we are talking of food and dance moves without which the festive mood would seem to be incomplete.

In a recent video which seems to be of a wedding reception from Kerala, we see a bride excitedly getting off stage, from where she was seated with her partner, and gets to groove to dance beats of some popular songs, one of it being 'Unna Pola Yarum Illa Mama' from the Tamil film 'Mambattiyan' to which several dear ones join her to shake their heels and the adding to the celebration.

The video shows the bridegroom in a non-participative form while his lady love is all on glam.

Take a look at her energetic dance performance, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Netizens have got charged with her lively and lovely performance, an Instagram user having seen the video that's now viral commented, "Awwwww..awesome", while another wrote, "Super chechi".

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ Year Ender 2021: 5 ordinary people who went viral

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 01:04 PM IST