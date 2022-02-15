Watch video: Kashmir's grandma wins heart of netizens with her English speaking skills

Elderly women at home are impressive when they express an open attitude towards learning and exploring something new. A video of a grandmother from Kashmir is doing rounds on social media for her acquired English speaking skills.

The video was shared on Twitter by user named Syed Sleet Shah, and was captioned to read, "The circle of life ! They taught us how to talk when we were babies and how the turntables ! What is even more wholesome is that learning is a consistent process in life !"

In the video, we can see a youth, supposedly her grandson, making her speak some English words. From fruit, vegetables and animals are prompted in Kashmiri to the old lady and no sooner she takes to identify them in English. She flaunts and falters her English speaking skills by identifying 'cat', and says it with an accent, 'kyaet'.

Since posted on Twitter a day ago, the video has won hearts of netizens, with over 70K views and 2K likes. Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 05:43 PM IST