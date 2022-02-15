e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 04:16 PM IST

Watch video: Anupam Kher’s mother grooves to Allu Arjun’s Srivalli from Pushpa

FPJ Web Desk
The Pushpa fever hasn't faded away, from celebrities to commoners trying the cool moves from the Tollywood film, Anupam Kher’s mother too gave a try by dancing to Allu Arjun’s Srivalli beat.

The actor shared the video of his mother enjoying the stylized steps of Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise on Instagram. “This is EPIC! Thank you @vrindakher for shooting this video of Mom (sic),” the video caption read. Since posted few hours back, the video has gained over 5 Lakh views.

In the video, we can Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari grooving to the beats of the famous Srivalli song. She is dressed in a Yellow punjabi suit and a dupatta as she twists and shakes her body to the trend.

Watch video:

